Relentless rains wreak havoc in Balochistan, 16 killed

At least 16 people were killed, 11 injured, and nearly 3,000 were affected as the ongoing monsoon rains, which began on July 1, continued to wreak havoc across various parts of Balochistan on Monday, according to disaster management officials.

Data from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shows that from July 1 to August 17, 195 people have been killed and 362 injured across the country due to rain-related incidents, while 2,293 houses have been damaged. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) official Yunus Mengal told the media that 16 districts of Balochistan were affected by the recent spell of rain while relief was being provided.

“Balochistan has witnessed two dangerous spells of monsoon since July 1, where a total of 16 people have died and 11 have been injured,” Mengal said.

He added that during the spells, 417 houses were damaged due to torrential rains and flood rails – with 124 houses completely collapsing and 293 houses partially damaged. Additionally, he said a total of 2,919 people were affected by the heavy rains.

“Thirty-one kilometers of roads have been affected, six bridges were partially damaged due to stormy rains, while 120 cattle were killed during the rains,” he added. Balochistan’s provincial government has imposed an emergency in Kalat and Ziarat, while districts such as Awaran, Kachhi, Loralai, Sohbatpur, and Lasbela have been declared calamity-hit.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Kalat with over 48 mm, followed by Usta Muhammad with 34 mm, and Sibbi with 21 mm. Quetta and Khuzdar recorded 10mm of rain each, while Zhob and Chaman recorded 9mm of rain. Sohbatpur’s Deputy Commissioner Farida Tareen said that a river in Judair overflowed due to the rain, inundating the area and destroying rice fields.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has forecast more rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated heavy downpours in the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Gilgit-Baltistan starting from August 19.

In a statement, the NDMA warned that these torrential rains could trigger flash flooding in areas including Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, and Swabi. The authority has urged all relevant agencies and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the risks of flooding and landslides.

The NDMA has directed all concerned departments to place Emergency Response Teams on high alert and mobilise resources for a swift response to any emergencies. Tourists have been advised to avoid travelling to these areas during the said period.