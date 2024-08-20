YouTuber Khosa returns home

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, who was reportedly abducted on August 15, has safely returned home, his counsel confirmed on Monday.

Last Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Lahore police to ensure Khosa’s recovery by August 20. The order followed a petition filed by Khosa’s wife, Binish Iqbal, who claimed that her husband was in the “unlawful and illegal custody of law enforcement authorities.” Iqbal had expressed grave concerns for her husband’s safety, fearing that he was a victim of enforced disappearance.

The petition highlighted that Khosa, a well-known digital content creator with 137,000 YouTube subscribers, was taken from his apartment in the early hours of August 15. According to the petition, around a dozen police officers and unidentified men in plain clothes forcibly entered Khosa’s residence, seizing his phone, laptop, computer system, and digital camera.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had voiced alarm over Khosa’s alleged abduction, suggesting it might be linked to his work as a satirist. The HRCP had called for his immediate recovery.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Khosa’s lawyer, Khadija Siddiqi, announced on X that Khosa had been released and was back home.

Another of his lawyers, Mian Ali Ashfaq, also confirmed Khosa’s safe return and stated that he had spoken to him in detail.

In a separate post, Siddiqi condemned the recurring pattern of abductions, noting that over the past two months, they had fought numerous missing persons cases at the LHC, including Khosa’s case. She described the abduction method as involving masked men breaking into homes at night, confiscating electronics, and harassing the victims before returning them after court intervention. Siddiqi expressed hope that these practices would end, urging that those who have violated the law be prosecuted through the courts.