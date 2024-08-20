Imran, wife sent on judicial remand in Toshakhana case

An accountability court on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to jail on a 15-day judicial remand in a new Toshakhana reference.

The hearing, held at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, was conducted by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

The judge has also ordered to produce both Imran and his wife before the court on September 2. The couple made their appearance today after the completion of their 10-day physical remand. The physical remand was approved by the court on August 8.

During the hearing of the case, the accused submitted a written answer in the court in response to the questionnaire by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former prime minister and the ex-first lady were represented by their lawyers Zaheer Abbas Chaudhary and Salman Safdar. NAB Deputy Director Mohsen Haroon and Special Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi also appeared at the court to present their arguments.

The previous hearing of the new reference was held on August 8.

The new Toshakhana reference against the couple came to the fore after NAB arrested them hours after a district and sessions court in Islamabad acquitted Khan and Bushra in the iddat case – also known as the un-Islamic nikah case – which was the last hurdle in the couple’s release from jail.

A team of the anti-corruption watchdog headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested the couple in the Adiala Jail in the new reference related to alleged “misuse of power for acquiring Toshakhana gifts,” the sources added.

The NAB team rearrested Bushra Bibi after she was released from Adiala Jail’s Gate No. 3 to fulfil her legal obligations, the sources said adding the former first lady will remain incarcerated at the Rawalpindi prison.

A NAB official had confirmed to The News in January that the top graft body was working on another reference against the cricketer-cum-politician which is also related to the Toshakhana gifts retained by him after payment of a paltry amount.

Meanwhile, an accountability court’s judge had earlier refused to extend Khan’s physical remand in the case under question when the NAB filed a Toshakhana reference in December 2023.

Following their arrest in the new Toshakhana case, both Imran and Bushra had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), stating that they been “illegally” remanded into NAB’s custody and that their arrest had affected the fundamental rights of “liberty and pre-arrest”.

The legal woes of the deposed prime minister and his spouse refused to die down following the couple’s arrest in the new reference related to state gifts.

The IHC, on August 16, directed NAB’s investigating officer to go to Adiala jail, seeking the couple’s response to its questionnaire and adjourned the hearing till August 21.

NAB should make it clear they have to defend the arrest of PTI founder, IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan said.