JI urges nationwide power tariff cut instead of limiting relief to Punjab

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has called for a reduction in the basic electricity tariff across the entire country, rather than limiting relief to Punjab.

He demanded this during a press conference in Karachi on Monday, emphasising that the proposed Rs14 per unit reduction for two months in Punjab should be extended nationwide.

Rehman criticised the heavy burden placed on the public by Independent Power Producers (IPPs), attributing the blame to successive governments, including those led by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He stated that the public could no longer bear the excessive capacity charges imposed by these agreements. He warned that if the government failed to honour the agreement made with JI to provide relief to the people, the party would initiate long marches towards Islamabad from across the country. He also announced a nationwide shutter-down strike on August 28.

Addressing the broader economic issues, Rehman said that the government’s flawed policies have led to the closure of industries across the country, causing significant distress among industrialists and traders. He pointed out that the high cost of electricity has triggered a severe economic crisis, with shocking revelations emerging daily about how the economy was devastated by the IPP agreements. He further noted that the public is still paying for electricity that was neither produced nor consumed.

Rehman accused K-Electric, NEPRA, and the government of forming a “diabolical alliance” against the people of Karachi, alleging that every ruling party has supported K-Electric despite its outdated plants and high line losses. He also lamented the deteriorating state of water supply and sanitation in Karachi, attributing the city’s plight to the incompetence of the mayor and provincial minister for local government. Commenting on the aftermath of the recent rains, Rehman said the situation in Karachi and the rest of Sindh highlighted the poor performance of the Sindh government led by the PPP. He claimed that billions of rupees allocated in the budget have been wasted due to incompetence and corruption. Despite billions spent on road construction and repairs in Karachi, the city’s roads remain in poor condition after the rains, he added, assuring that JI would continue its struggle to resolve the issues faced by the people of Karachi.