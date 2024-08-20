Hindus celebrate ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in Sukkur

The Hindu community of Sukkur observed their brotherhood festival commonly known as ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the main Sadhu Bela Temple here on Monday.

Wearing colorful clothes, the participants observed their religious festival by tying the knot of protection and distributed sweets. They said that they used to observe the festival every year in this month, adding that Hindus celebrated the festival on sighting full moon in the lunar calendar’s Savan or Sravana month, during which Hindu women used to tie a thread of Rakhi around their brothers’ wrist and pray for their safety. In return, the brothers bless their sisters, promise to protect them and also give a gift as a token of their love and affection.