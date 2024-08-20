Building plans approval to go online by September 2024

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start approving building plans through online system by September this year to the convenience of the visitors.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday to streamline the approval process for residential and commercial building plans.

The online platform will enable citizens to submit and track their building plans from anywhere in the world, receiving real-time updates on the status of their applications.

Architects will also be registered on the system, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.

To ensure a smooth rollout, Chairman Randhawa directed that CDA officers and staff undergo necessary training and be equipped with required IT equipment.

This initiative is part of CDA’s efforts to provide citizens with accessible services at their doorstep.

The authority is also launching a super app, offering over 150 services to the residents of Islamabad.

The Online Building Plan Approval System is a significant step towards e-governance and citizen-centric services in Islamabad.