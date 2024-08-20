Section 144 imposed around filter plants, pumping stations

In an official notification issued by the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Section 144 has been enforced in the district, prohibiting any rallies, gatherings or protests near filter plants and pumping stations for 30 days in order not to obstruct the functioning of filter plants and pumping stations.

According to a handout issued on Monday, the Hyderabad Development Authority (HAD) employees’ union held protests near filter plants on August 18, 2024, which disrupted the drainage of rainwater. To prevent any obstacles in the drainage of rainwater and to ensure the continuous supply of clean drinking water to the public, the Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) requested the enforcement of Section 144 around filter plants and WASA offices. The step was taken to address the challenges posed by recent heavy rains. The notification warns that any violations of Section 144 will result in legal action against the offenders.