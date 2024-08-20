Cricket stadiums must move out of 1980s model to meet int’l standards, says Naqvi

The Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Gaddafi stadium here to inspect pace of construction work under the upgradation project to enhance facilities and improve infrastructure as per international standards of the cricket stadium.

The three main cricket stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi are being upgraded in anticipation of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament scheduled to be held in Pakistan next February. The stadiums are designed to rub shoulders with the best in the world.

A London based renowned firm in sports stadium design BDP Pattern has been awarded the contract for the engineering and infrastructural designing of the stadium.

In a tweet on his personal social media handle on X, the Chairman PCB said, “Cricket binds nations closer through memories, gushing adrenaline, and bringing unlimited joy and laughter with this vision at heart, PCB is revolutionizing Pakistan cricket experience by revamping three main stadiums on international standards, providing a 180-degree change in fan experience. Our on-ground teams are committed and are working day in and day out for making this vision a reality. Long Live Pakistan!”

The Chairman PCB directed to plan the excavation and construction work, keeping in view the Monsoon rains, adding that the project must be completed within the deadline by working round the clock. Naqvi also reviewed the progress of excavation work on the basement in the newly designed stadium.

Later, the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at the FWO Camp Office at Gaddafi Stadium. He was briefed on the progress of work by the FWO, NESPAK, and PCB officials. The Chairman PCB directed to speed up the pace of upgradation and desired that the first phase of the upgradation project be completed before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Talking to the journalists, the Chairman PCB said the upgradation of the three stadiums was an uphill task but the PCB would complete this mega infrastructure project well before the ICC Champions Trophy, adding that the group stage matches and final will be played at the Gaddafi stadium. To a query, he said our stadiums were a far cry from other stadiums of the world as far as infrastructure and facilities were concerned, adding that there was need to improve public facilities and improve view of the pitch for the spectators.

“Our stadiums were stuck in the 1980s model while the world has moved to the 21st century modern facilities and we needed to improve the facilities to meet international standards,” Naqvi responded, adding that two enclosures and main building of the stadium will be completed in the next five months.

To a question, the Chairman PCB said the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was completed in the last minute, but our stadiums will be ready well before the ICC event.

He said the PCB was working on a new stadium in the federal capital Islamabad besides setting up high-performance centres in Sakardu and Abbottabad.

He, responding to a query, said some stadiums are under the administrative control of the provincial governments, adding that the PCB has asked the relevant governments to fix the stadium on their own or hand over control to the PCB. He said the PCB will start work immediately if the stadiums are handed over to the cricketing body.

About the hotel near the Gaddafi stadium, Naqvi said that the PCB has acquired a building for the hotel, but it is a bit complicated and time-taking matter as the building will have to be altered into a hotel first.