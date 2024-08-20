Poverty alleviation efforts get Senate boost

The Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, chaired by Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur Monday has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the complex challenges facing the nation’s poverty alleviation initiatives. During its session, the Committee conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing projects under the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MoPA&SS), reflecting a strong dedication to strengthening social safety nets and enhancing transparency in beneficiary programs. In its broader discussions, the Committee assessed the performance of the Ministry’s ancillary organizations, including the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and the Trust for Voluntary Organizations (TVO). The Committee was briefed on strategic initiatives aimed at consolidating pro-poor programs under a unified framework.

A significant portion of the deliberations focused on expanding the Ministry’s efforts in underserved regions, particularly South Punjab and Balochistan. While Mobile Registration Vehicles (MRVs) have been effectively deployed in remote areas, the Committee stressed the need for further efforts to ensure equitable access across all provinces, especially in South Punjab and Sindh.

The Committee collectively endorsed the realignment of resources to prioritize these areas and urged the Ministry to expedite the deployment of additional MRVs as required.

Addressing concerns about external middlemen and corruption within beneficiary programs, the Committee emphasized the importance of transparency. Several members advocated for enhanced surveillance mechanisms, including the use of technology to monitor service points. While acknowledging the Ministry’s progress, the Committee stressed the need for more stringent measures to eliminate malpractices and ensure that the full benefits reach the intended recipients. Concerns were also raised about allegations of mistreatment of beneficiaries by bank officials, with reports of deductions and other irregularities being highlighted.On the organizational front, the Committee discussed the reliance on deputationists within key departments of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), noting the lack of institutional memory due to the absence of permanent hires. The Committee endorsed a proposal to create a dedicated cadre within BISP to foster a sense of ownership and continuity within the organization. The efficiency of the current beneficiary enrollment process was also scrutinized, with concerns raised about the exclusion of deserving families due to financial constraints. While recognizing the challenges posed by limited resources, the Committee underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the enrollment system to ensure that those in need are not unjustly excluded.