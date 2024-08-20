9th Colour & Chem Expo to open on 24th

Pakistan’s leading and dedicated exhibition for dyes, chemicals, and allied sectors, the 9th Colour & Chem Expo is being organized from 24th August 2024 at Lahore International Expo Centre.

The event will host more than 300 exhibitors representing the forefront of innovation in Dyes, Chemicals, and allied industries. Companies and their representatives from China, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran are also participating in the expo.

Exhibition is being organized by the Event and Conference International, Rainbow Group and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association. The Colour & Chem Expo has earned a reputation as a leading platform for the dyes and chemicals sector in Pakistan, Convenor exhibition Abdul Rahim Chughtai told media here Monday. He said that Federal Minister for Industries will inaugurate the event. Other guests include Altaf A. Ghaffar, Senior Vice President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Salahuddin, Secretary General, Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many others. It is also a significant development that this year, Mr. Shi Xianping, Chairman China Dyestuffs Industry Association, is also joining the event, he mentioned.