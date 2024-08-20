Driver receives award for daring rescue

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday announced cash reward to the vehicle driver for immediately rescuing the family trapped in the flood relay in Killa Abdullah area of the province.

The Chief Minister said that the driver showed bravery and courage by saving the lives of women and children and set a fine example of service to the people.

He said that those who serve the society selflessly were our real heroes. Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti announced a certificate of appreciation and cash reward to the rescue executor driver for rescuing the family trapped in the flood relay.