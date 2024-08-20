USAID unveils ‘Dil Dil Mein Pakistan’ on Int’l Youth Day

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Monday announced the launch of song ‘Dil Dil Mein Pakistan’ in celebration of International Youth Day 2024.

This song is the culmination of a youth talent hunt ‘Voices of Pakistan’ a campaign dedicated to empowering and celebrating the vibrant youth of Pakistan.

The song launch ceremony, held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), was attended by USAID/Pakistan Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri, Director General Ayoub Jamali, Music Composer Ali Ashraf, and the six talented young singers who emerged as winners from the five provinces, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad.

Congratulating the singers, Mission Director Somvongsiri said, “USAID believes in fostering opportunities for all, especially the youth. By engaging with young people, we hope to promote a message of growth, cooperation, and inclusivity.”

The ‘Dil Dil Mein Pakistan’ campaign highlights the incredible potential of Pakistan’s youth while preserving the nation’s rich cultural heritage. By showcasing local talent and diverse cultures, this initiative ensures that regional voices and stories are celebrated on a national platform. The song emphasizes values such as passion, resolve, love, and peace, which are essential for creating a harmonious and vibrant nation. It also underscores USAID’s commitment to fostering opportunities through education, health, and skills, leading to overall prosperity. The theme of this year’s International Youth Day is ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.’ By leveraging digital platforms, ‘Dil Dil Mein Pakistan’ enables young voices from across the country to be heard, showcasing their talents and promoting sustainable development. This campaign demonstrates how digital innovation can drive positive change and create a brighter future through technology.