Five die after consuming poisonous milk in Khairpur

Police in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh said on Monday four children were among six people from the same family who had died after consuming poisoned milk in Khairpur district.

The incident took place in Haibat Khan Brohi village in Pir Jo Goth city, famous for the tomb of 18th century Sufi saint Sayyid Muhammad Rashid Shah Roze Dhani.

“6 people including 4 children of the same family died after drinking poisoned milk in Pir Jo Goth,” police said in a statement, adding that the deceased children were aged between 8-12 years. Two children died immediately after consuming the milk while four others died in hospital. Another six people were also under treatment at a hospital. The police statement did not specify where the poisoned milk came from but said a “full investigation was underway. In 2017, an incident shocked the nation when a 21-year-old Pakistani woman, unhappy in her arranged marriage, was charged with murder after poisoning her husband’s milk that some two dozen members of his extended family later drank, resulting in 17 deaths. The woman’s husband survived.