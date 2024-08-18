Meera has to stop gossiping and be more honest with friends: Resham

Veteran Pakistani cinema heroine Resham has advised fellow actress Meera to be more honest with her friends and to quit spreading rumours about other people.

Instead, she should act her age.

During an interview with comedian and podcast host Ahmed Ali Butt, Resham made these comments. She talked about various subjects, including her career and Pakistan’s current political climate. ?Regarding Meera, Resham disclosed that she gossips about other people whenever she sees her, and vice versa when she meets new people. ?Finding out that Meera had just made disparaging remarks about her in public, Resham expressed her dissatisfaction and concluded that Meera is not a true friend to anybody.