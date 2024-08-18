Champions Inter held at Genoa, Milan snatch dramatic Torino draw

Late penalty drama cost Inter Milan a winning start to their Serie A title defence as the champions had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Genoa, while AC Milan came back from two goals down to claim a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Torino.

Former Milan attacker Junior Messias snatched a point for Genoa in the fifth minute of stoppage time after ramming home the leveller from his own saved spot-kick, given after Inter defender Yann Bisseck was penalised for a clumsy handball as he tried to head clear.

Bisseck’s mistake cost Inter a win which looked to be have been secured by Marcus Thuram goals in each half following Alessandro Vogliacco’s shock early opener for hosts Genoa.

“We’re disappointed because the boys put in a very professional performance,” said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

“We played very well in the first half and created plenty but conceded an unlucky goal… If you let in two goals like we did tonight then it becomes difficult to win matches.

“When a team like ours goes ahead when we did we cannot concede, especially not a goal like we did.”

France forward Thuram thought he had won the game for Inter when with six minutes remaining he delicately dinked home Davide Frattesi’s pass, a goal which was initially chalked off for offside but then given after a VAR check.

Thuram was Inter’s most dangerous player as he also forced two super saves from Pierluigi Gollini and won a penalty in the 34th minute which was then revoked following a check on his clash with Milan Badelj.

The draw wasn’t a just great result for Genoa because they were playing the reigning champions but also because Alberto Gilardino’s team lost key players in the transfer window and have been hit with a wave of injuries.

Genoa have sold last season’s attacking stars Mateo Retegui and Albert Gudmundsson and were without five players on Saturday, meaning Messias had to play up front rather than in his preferred wide position.

“The boys were really great tonight. With all the difficulties we’ve had, we knew how hard it would be but they reacted brilliantly,” said Gilardino.

Noah Okafor was the hero at the San Siro as his stunning volley deep in stoppage time gave Milan a point which looked impossible before new boy Alvaro Morata brought the hosts back into the game in the 89th minute.

Paulo Fonseca’s official debut as Milan coach was complicated by Malick Thiaw somehow bundling the ball just over his own goal line in the 30th minute when it looked easier to clear.

And after a period of largely uninspiring Milan pressure Duvan Zapata looked to have sealed the points for Torino by nodding in a delightful Valentino Lazaro cross from close range.

But substitute Morata netted on his debut, setting up a grandstand finish which ended with Okafor crashing home fellow substitute Yunus Musah’s cross in the fifth minute of added time.

It was an eventful evening for Spain striker Morata, who also had a goal ruled out for offside and moments before Zapata’s goal won a penalty which was then overturned.