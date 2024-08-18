All Blacks captain Scott Barrett fit for tour of South Africa

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett will return from injury for their Rugby Championship matches in South Africa, the All Blacks said Sunday, but the team has fitness concerns elsewhere.

Barrett missed Saturday’s thumping 42-10 win over Argentina in Auckland and last weekend’s shock defeat to the Pumas in Wellington with a finger injury, but All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said the lock is fit to tour South Africa. “He’ll strap the pinky up and go at it,” Robertson told reporters in Auckland.

“Look, he’s important. He’s a big body and that is what you need over there. It’ll be good to have him back on the field.” The All Blacks face the Springboks in Johannesburg, then Cape Town, in back-to-back championship games on August 31 and September 7.

Robertson was less certain about the fitness of lock Patrick Tuipulotu (calf), loose forward Luke Jacobson (hamstring) and prop Ethan de Groot (neck), who are all carrying knocks. “We’ll make a call by Wednesday who is travelling to South Africa,” the All Blacks boss added.

Robertson described the two-Test tour as an “awesome challenge” against a South Africa side coming off two bonus-point wins over the Wallabies in Australia.