Leverkusen defeat Stuttgart on penalties to win German Super Cup

Ten-man Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties in the season-opening German Super Cup on Saturday, winning the trophy for the first time.

Victor Boniface’s 11th-minute goal was cancelled out four minutes later when Stuttgart’s Enzo Millot levelled.

Leverkusen were then reduced to 10 men shortly before half-time when Martin Terrier saw red for a dangerous tackle.

Deniz Undav gave Stuttgart the lead in the second half but Patrik Schick scored with two minutes remaining to equalise for Leverkusen and send the match to penalties.

Bayern Munich loanee Frans Kraetzig and Silas Mvumpa missed from the spot while Leverkusen converted all of their penalties.

“What we did in the last 10 or 15 minutes, with a man down, to score the equaliser — it was unbelievable,” Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said after the match, praising his side’s “huge spirit”.

“I’m happy with the way we kicked off the season — we’ve got this spirit back”.

The season curtain-raiser, which puts the Bundesliga champions up against the Cup winners or league runners-up, was the first not to feature either Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund since 1993.

Stuttgart’s stunning effort last season, where the club went from a narrow relegation escape to second place ahead of Bayern, preceded a summer of upheaval as several star players left.

“Before the game, we didn’t really know where we stand this season,” Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness told reporters after the game.

“So for us it was a clear sign that we’re again going in the right direction.”