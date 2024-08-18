Diplomacy never sleeps!

No matter how difficult the situation is, how strong the enemy is, and how adverse the environment is, diplomacy must not give up and must not go to sleep. The beauty of diplomacy lies in its appetite to go the extra mile to achieve its objectives. This short article aims to remind respective states facing wars and conflicts either protracted or evolving, that do not mute the diplomatic efforts no matter how hostile the environment is and how arrogant the enemy is.

The simplest definition of diplomacy is to protect and promote a state’s national interests. Indeed, it’s highly unlikely that those tasked with safeguarding and advancing a state’s national interests could remain passive or complacent, regardless of the complexity of the situation. Their role often demands constant vigilance, strategic thinking, and proactive measures to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of national and global affairs. This ongoing engagement is crucial to effectively address emerging challenges and opportunities that impact the state’s interests.

Diplomacy forms the essential element of human relationships: personal, groups, communities, or the states. According to Britannica, diplomacy is “the established method of influencing the decisions and behavior of foreign governments and peoples through dialogue, negotiation, and other measures short of war or violence.” Whereas, National Geography defines diplomacy as “the art and science of maintaining peaceful relationships between nations, groups, or individuals. Often, diplomacy refers to representatives of different groups discussing such issues as conflict, trade, the environment, technology, or security.” Another definition suggests that “Diplomacy is the art, the science, and how nations, groups, or individuals conduct their affairs, in ways to safeguard their interests and promote their political, economic, cultural or scientific relations, while maintaining peaceful relationships.” Another definition reads, “diplomacy can be defined as a process between actors (diplomats, usually representing a state) who exist within a system (international relations) and engage in private and public dialogue (diplomacy) to pursue their objectives peacefully.

Diplomacy remains the most ancient method of approaching and maintaining a working relationship between any two or multiple political entities. It is through prudent diplomacy that the relatively smaller powers survived against the mighty empires in ancient times. Nothing has changed in the international system except that global leaders have been handed over the legitimacy of their acts by the international institutions that they have crafted themselves to justify their doing.

In contemporary times too, the stronger states rely more on the hard power to persuade the opponent whereas the smaller powers depend on the skilful deployment of diplomacy. However, the success lies in the hybrid employment of diplomacy and deterrence to attain, maintain, and sustain peace, stability, and security in the region and beyond. The dual nature of diplomacy is indeed one of its most fascinating aspects. Diplomacy operates in a hybrid manner, serving both as a preventive tool to avoid conflicts and as a strategic mechanism to prepare for potential threats. This dual approach reflects its versatility and depth. In an effort towards war avoidance, diplomacy is primarily designed to prevent conflicts and promote peaceful resolution of disputes. It involves negotiation, dialogue, and compromise to address grievances, build alliances, and find common ground with other states. This proactive aspect aims to create a stable and cooperative international environment where conflicts can be resolved without resorting to violence.

At the same time, diplomacy plays a critical role in preparing for possible conflicts. This includes negotiating military alliances, securing defense agreements, and ensuring that a state’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are protected. Diplomatic efforts in this domain might involve intelligence gathering, strategic planning, and strengthening defense postures, all while maintaining an outwardly peaceful demeanor.

This hybrid approach enables states to manage the complex balance between maintaining peace and being prepared for the possibility of conflict. Diplomacy’s ability to operate on these two fronts simultaneously allows states to navigate international relations with flexibility and foresight, adapting to both cooperative and competitive elements in global politics. Diplomacy is indeed a versatile and dynamic tool used to advance a state’s interests across various domains-be it in international relations, governance, commerce, or even areas like sports. Its effectiveness, however, is not without limits.

For instance, diplomacy can influence many aspects of statecraft, from fostering alliances and negotiating trade deals to managing conflicts and engaging in cultural exchanges. Its reach is vast, touching nearly every area where a state has an interest.

However, despite its wide application, diplomacy has its constraints. It can facilitate dialogue and cooperation but cannot guarantee specific outcomes on its own. The success of diplomatic efforts often depends on the broader context and the willingness of all parties involved. Therefore, for diplomacy to be effective, it requires strong backing from both the state’s leadership and its populace. The commitment of these groups can greatly influence the outcomes of diplomatic initiatives. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the people responsible for representing their states they do not give up in protecting and promoting the national interests, no matter how difficult the situation may be.

The writer of this article has authored three international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan” “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace” and “Understanding Sun Tzu and the Art of Hybrid War.”