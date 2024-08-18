Major cities on alert as rains may trigger urban floods

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has put administration of all major cities on alert as heavy monsoon showers are likely to cause urban flooding in the next 24 hours, Pakistani state media reported on Sunday.

The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center anticipates more monsoon rains from Sunday night till Monday with occasional gaps, the state-run APP news agency reported.

Torrential rains may trigger flash floods in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar.

“Residents of these areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance from local authorities,” the report read. “The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.” In the southern Sindh province, authorities have warned of flash floods in Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jamshoro and Dadu districts.

Meanwhile, the NDMA has released a report detailing the devastation caused by heavy monsoon rains across Pakistan from the 1st of July to the 17th of August.

The report states that 189 people have lost their lives, with the highest fatalities recorded in Punjab (68), followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (65), Sindh (32), Balochistan (15), Gilgit-Baltistan (4), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (5).

The monsoon rains have also left 333 people injured, including 137 children and 85 women.

The floods have completely destroyed 645 homes, while 1,419 homes suffered partial damage.

Additionally, eight schools and 35 bridges were affected, and 323 animals perished in the floods.

On Sunday, more than 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents in different parts of country.

Pakistan is recognized as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change effects in the world. This year, the South Asian country recorded its “wettest April since 1961,” with 59.3 millimeters rainfall and at least 144 deaths in thunderstorms and house collapses, according to authorities.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday stressed the need for citizens to actively participate in a national tree plantation campaign to battle climate challenges, according to an APP report.

Zardari highlighted that only 5 percent of Pakistan’s total land area is covered by forests, saying that they were under severe pressure due to increasing demand for wood and other land uses.

“Through this Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, we have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our environment and secure a greener, healthier future for our younger generation,” the president was quoted as saying. In 2022, unusually heavy rains triggered flash floods in many parts of the country, killing over 1,700 people, inflicting losses of around $30 billion, and affecting at least 30 million people.