Imran files papers to run for Oxford University chancellorship

Pakistan’s imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has filed nomination papers to contest for the chancellorship of Oxford University, his party announced on Sunday. “As per Imran Khan’s instructions, his application form to Oxford University Chancellor Election 2024 has been submitted. We look forward to everyone’s support for a historic campaign,” Zulfikar Bukhari, a leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said in a post on X. Previously, the former cricket star served as the chancellor of the University of Bradford from 2005 to 2014. Khan, an alumnus of Oxford University, is currently languishing in a jail in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi, seeking bail in multiple cases, which range from corruption to inciting violence. Khan denies the allegations. His two convictions have been set aside, while a third has been suspended by courts.