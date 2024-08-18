Sindh govt urged to cut power rates in line with Punjab

Fearing a ‘sense of despair’ among the people of Sindh, Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday asked Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to announce the Punjab government-like relief in electricity bills. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif announced the two-month power subsidy relief for Punjab citizens two days ago which would be given to consumers using up to 500 units in August and September bills. The move drew criticism from other provinces with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decrying the ‘use of provincial card’ in electricity-related issues. The PML-N president, patting the shoulder of her daughter CM Maryam, thanked her that she slashed flour prices when she assumed power in the province. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also welcomed the “historic” relief package for electricity consumers by the Punjab chief minister. Addressing a press conference here, Governor Tessori cited the Punjab government’s example and asked CM Shah to allocate funds from the provincial budget for relief to the people. “Sindh CM [Murad Ali Shah], like Punjab, should provide a relief of Rs14 per unit in electricity bills,” he said, saying that its denial may lead to a sense of despair among the people. On July 15, PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government jacked up the base tariff for domestic consumers to up to Rs48.84 per unit. The hike in electricity price, as per the notification issued by the Power Division, also includes consumers in Karachi, however, it will not apply to consumers using up to 200 units per month who have been exempted from the increase for three months. The hike in tariff came after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved the federal government’s request seeking up to Rs7.12 per unit hike in electricity base tariff for domestic consumers last week.