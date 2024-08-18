Cop martyred in attack on police van

A police mobile from Bargai police station was targeted by terrorists, resulting in the martyrdom of a policeman on Sunday.

Three other policemen, including SHO, were injured in the attack.

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on a police party in the jurisdiction of Bargi Police Station in Lakki Marwat. He paid rich tribute to Constable Nisar Khan, who embraced martyrdom in the attack.

The interior minister extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police personnel. “We salute the sacrifice of Constable Nisar Khan.”

He added that the officers and personnel of KP Police have rendered invaluable sacrifices in the fight against terrorists.