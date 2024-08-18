Syed Kousar reveals CM’s tireless efforts to transform Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab’s Media Coordinator and Official Spokesperson, Syed Kousar Kazmi revealed on Sunday that the CM is actively engaged in spearheading welfare projects across the province, working tirelessly as a team player to ensure effective implementation and tangible results. In an Interview with PTV news channel, he said the CM is leaving no stone unturned to bring about transformative change and improve the lives of the people of Punjab.

The Media Coordinator and Official Spokesperson also emphasized the Chief Minister’s collaborative approach, working closely with various stakeholders, including government officials, experts, and community leaders to ensure that the welfare projects are tailored to meet the needs of the people.

This inclusive approach has fostered a sense of ownership and accountability, driving progress and positive change, he added. Syed Kousar Kazmi highlighted the Chief Minister’s dedication to empowering young individuals, recognizing their potential as future leaders and change-makers.

By providing opportunities for growth and development, the CM aims to harness the energy and creativity of Punjab’s youth, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the province’s progress, he added. The Chief Minister’s commitment to gender equality is also a cornerstone of his vision for Punjab, he said, adding, the Chief Minister’s focus on youth empowerment and gender equality is not mere rhetoric but a tangible reality reflected in various initiatives and policies.

From education and skills training programs to economic empowerment schemes and social welfare initiatives, the CM’s efforts are aimed at creating a more just and equitable society in Punjab, he mentioned. Responding a query, Syed Kousar Kazmi said that the sacrifices made by the PML-N’s leadership and family cannot be overlooked or underestimated.

Their unwavering commitment to the party’s ideals and their unrelenting efforts to serve the people of Punjab have been instrumental in shaping the province’s destiny, he added.

To another query, Kazmi also called for accountability and punishment for those involved in foreign funding, emphasizing that such actions are a betrayal of the nation’s trust.

He stressed that individuals or organizations found guilty of receiving foreign funding for political purposes must face the consequences of their actions.