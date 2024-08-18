Power tariff cut to be funded by Punjab’s budget, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated on Sunday that the Rs14 subsidy provided by the Punjab government would be funded through the province’s own budget.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Aurangzeb said she was speaking to “put an end to the propaganda” spread by those responsible for the current economic crisis.

“[Due to the propaganda], they are inciting conflicts between provinces, so it was important to clarify today that the Punjab government is providing relief from its own budget.”

Aurangzeb said that the Punjab government was funding the subsidy by reducing expenditures and reallocating funds from various programs where possible. The energy department has been providing estimates to help the provincial government meet its targets, she added.

“He [Nawaz Sharif] also requested other provinces to cut back on their expenditures and provide relief to their people too,” she said. “And we would be delighted if similar relief could be provided in provinces such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan.”

She stated that with improved governance and policy adjustments, the Punjab government was now able to offer affordable roti to its people.

“[But instead of appreciating] the power tariff reduction, falsehoods and propaganda are being spread and the matter is being politicised,” she lamented.

Aurangzeb, like Nawaz Sharif, blamed PTI’s tenure for the exorbitant electricity prices, and exonerated the incumbent federal government of all blame. She listed down “achievements” of the Punjab government after coming into power, which included providing a Ramzan relief package and laptop scheme and asked other provinces to follow suit.

Separately, the Punjab government has formally dispatched official letters to the electricity companies for providing relief to the Punjab and Islamabad electricity consumers at the rate of Rs 14 per unit.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, five distribution companies (DISCOs) have been dispatched official letters.

Secretary Energy Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf dispatched letters to DISCOs of Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan. In a letter, written by the Punjab government informed DISCOs to apprise the electricity consumers about the reduction amounting of Rs 14 per unit under the government package. IESCO, MEPCO, GEPCO, FESCO, LESCO will make reduction in the electricity bills of citizens using between 201 to 500 units.

The difference of amount between the real cost of electricity and provision of relief will be paid by the Punjab government. On the demand of electricity companies, the Punjab government will transfer the required amount to the DISCOs.

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced reduction in the electricity price at the rate of rupees 14 per unit on 16th August. The Punjab government will provide rupees 45 billion from its own resources in order to provide relief to the people of Punjab and Islamabad.

Under the relief package, the electricity price has been reduced for the consumers using electricity between 201 to 500 units in the two months of August and September.