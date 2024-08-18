PTI announces 43-member executive council for Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially announced a 43-member Executive Council for Lahore. The notification was issued by PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz, highlighting the inclusion of assembly members, ticket holders, and senior party leaders in the council. Notable members of the council include Sardar Latif Khosa, Alia Hamza, Shehzad Farooq, Usman Hamza, Ali Ejaz Butter, Afzal Azeem Paht, Rana Javed, Javed Umar, and Malik Tauseef Abbas Khokhar. Other prominent figures such as Yasir Gilani, Owais Anjum, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Salman Akram Raja, and Dr. Yasmin Rashid have also been appointed to the council. Additionally, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar, Ahmar Bhatti, Azam Khan Niazi, and Azeemullah Khan are among the newly nominated members. The council further includes Farukh Javed, Shabbir Ahmad, Yousuf Mayo, Khalid Gujjar, Nadeem Abbas Bara, and Haroon Akbar. The Executive Council is tasked with revitalizing and strengthening the party in Lahore. It will also ensure the implementation of directives from PTI founder Imran Khan.