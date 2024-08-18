Minor crime prisoners’ release now DCs’ call

The Punjab government on Sunday approved the policy giving the persons imprisoned in minor crimes to the disposal of Deputy Commissioners.

According to sources, in the 8th session of the Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation, the Home Department made a proposal regarding prisoners with minor crimes.

The majority of the Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation supported the Home Department’s proposal, sources said.

Sources said that prisoners with minor offences will be brought into community services.

According to proposals, prisoners serving minor crimes will be taken out of prisons for sanitation, and plantation and skilled prisoners will be hired in the same sector. By releasing the prisoners from prison after serving their sentences for minor crimes, the burden of the prisoners in the prisons will be reduced.

In this regard, the Standing Committee sent the recommendations to the Punjab Cabinet.

It will be implemented after the approval of the Punjab Cabinet.