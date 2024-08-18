Opportuity Club’s Youth Leaders Unite on International Youth Day

Lahore, Pakistan – August 17, 2024

The Opportunity Club and ASMAN Welfare Foundation jointly celebrated the United Nations International Youth Day with a dynamic event, “Young Leaders Unite for Sustainable Future,” held at Aiwan e Iqbal, Lahore. The event aimed to empower young leaders and inspire them to work towards a sustainable future.

The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Javed Akhtar, Cambridge University Certified Performance Coach and Training Consultant, who graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor. Muhammad Muzammal Jamil, Vice President of Systems Limited, Ahsan Kamray, Founder & CEO of Opportunity Club, Farhan Ayyub, 21-time Guinness World Records Holder, and Alaiha Rathore, Environmental Education Specialist, shared their insights and expertise with the audience.

The event began with Quranic recitation, Naat, and the National Anthem, followed by a welcome address by Abeela Samreen, President of ASMAN Welfare Foundation. Shayza Majid, Founder of NexGen University, moderated the event.

The event emphasized the importance of youth empowerment and leadership in creating a sustainable future. Ahsan Kamray, Founder & CEO of Opportunity Club, thanked the guests and participants, highlighting the need for collective action to address global challenges. “This event is a testament to our commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders,” he said.

The “Young Leaders Unite for Sustainable Future” event was a resounding success, with participants leaving inspired and motivated to make a difference. It included inspiring talks, networking opportunities with young leaders and industry experts, and certificates for the participants.