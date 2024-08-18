PM Shehbaz orders strict vigilance to ward off mpox

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday instructed authorities to maintain strict vigilance against the spread of Monkeypox (mpox) after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared its outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

During a high-level meeting on the measures being taken to curb the spread of the mpox virus, the prime minister emphasised the need for effective screening at airports, seaports, and borders. He also directed border health services to keep the situation under close surveillance. PM Sharif instructed the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to remain alert, conduct daily evaluations of the situation, and ensure the availability of necessary equipment and testing kits for detecting the mpox virus.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including PM’s Coordinator on National Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Federal Secretary for National Health Nadeem Mehboob, and Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik, along with other senior officials, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

The prime minister also called for enhanced coordination between the provincial governments and the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed the importance of launching a comprehensive awareness campaign and indicated that he would receive weekly briefings on the mpox situation. Officials informed the meeting that a case of mpox had been detected in Mardan district. The patient, who had recently returned to Pakistan from abroad, was quarantined and reported to be in stable condition.

The meeting was assured that no local transmission of mpox had been detected in Pakistan. Following the WHO’s declaration on August 14, the NCOC issued a national advisory, and necessary instructions were disseminated.

Federal and provincial governments have initiated awareness campaigns, and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is overseeing flights arriving from abroad. Isolation wards and beds have been allocated in major hospitals by the provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Islamabad Capital Territory administration in preparation for potential mpox cases. All precautionary measures are currently in place, the meeting was told.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, has announced that the government has developed a comprehensive strategy to protect the public from the monkeypox (mpox) virus. Speaking at a press conference, Dr Ahmad assured the public that there is no need for alarm, as only one case of mpox has been reported in Pakistan so far.

He outlined that surveillance and screening measures have been implemented at all airports and entry points across the country to monitor potential cases. Dr Ahmad stated that laboratories in the provinces, including the federal capital, have been designated for the diagnosis of mpox. He added that individuals arriving from Africa, America, and Gulf countries, where mpox cases have been reported, will be closely monitored.

Dr Ahmad emphasised that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, both federal and provincial authorities have made mpox prevention a joint priority. The Ministry of Health is ensuring continuous daily monitoring of the situation, and the government is closely observing developments related to the virus.

To maintain a coordinated response, Dr Ahmad mentioned that the ministry is in constant communication with provincial health departments. He highlighted that following the prime minister’s directives, a daily review meeting is being conducted to assess the situation and implement necessary measures. He urged the public to take precautions, particularly if they or their family members have a recent travel history to affected regions and exhibit symptoms of mpox. Dr Mukhtar Ahmad added in such a situation contact a qualified doctor and follow the doctor’s instructions in case of having any such symptoms. Dr Ahmad provided further details on the global situation, noting that approximately 99,000 people worldwide have contracted mpox, with 200 fatalities reported.

He explained that symptoms typically take 10 to 15 days to appear and that prolonged contact with an infected person increases the risk of transmission. He recommended that patients be quarantined and treated with fever-reducing medications.