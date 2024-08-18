MQM-P seeks uniform power tariff after Punjab cuts rates

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-) leader Mustafa Kamal has said that they consider former prime minister Nawaz Sharif the leader of entire Pakistan, but his media talk the other day has alienated them. “We are now forced to think, we won’t get relief being not the part of Punjab,” MQM-Pakistan’s leader talking to the media here on Saturday.

“The MQM will not accept it. If there is no package in Sindh and you tell us to talk with the provincial government,” Kamal said. “We are your partners and not the Sindh government’s,” he retorted. “We want unanimous power tariffs in the entire country, there will be no compromise over it, the relief must be for whole Pakistan,” MQM leader emphasized.

Mustafa Kamal had earlier demanded of government in a media talk to cancel the capacity charges agreement with local independent power producers (IPPs). Talking to media in Islamabad after visiting the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) office Kamal said that the situation has reached extreme levels where a brother kills another over the electricity bill payment. “I plead to the prime minister that 70 percent IPPs have been locally owned. Talk to them over the mistaken policy. You have earned thousands of billions and now we could not pay more,” MQM leader said. Reacting to his remarks, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wrote on X that her government had paid Rs45 billion from the provincial budget. “I will be happier if you talks to the Sindh government to provide relief to the people of the province.” Responding further, Mustafa Kamal thanked the Punjab CM for her advice, saying, “I did not make any request to the Punjab government during my press conference. Instead, I requested the chief executive of Pakistan, who is Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to have some mercy on the people of Sindh, particularly Karachi, and treat us equally.