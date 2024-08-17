Monsoon deluge puts Chenab River communities on high alert

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of high level of flooding in Chenab River after heavy monsoon showers lashed Pakistan, particularly the Punjab province, Pakistani state media reported on Saturday.

In Punjab, Multan received 116mm rain, Khanewal 51mm, Rahim Yar Khan 53mm, Dera Ghazi Khan 35mm, Layyah 31mm, Bhakkar 14mm and Jhelum received 12mm rain, the provincial disaster management authority said on Friday.

Heavy rains hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several other cities across the province early Saturday.

“Chenab River is likely to reach high to very high level flows due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas [in the next 24 hours],” the NDMA was quoted as saying by the Radio Pakistan broadcaster.

“Possible flooding may result in inundation of low lying areas and damage of infrastructure.”

It said villages and towns near Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad as well as areas along the flood plain could be affected by increasing flows.

PDMA Director-General Irfan Ali Kathia urged relevant departments to be on alert to deal with any emergency situation.

The current spell of monsoon rains is likely to continue till August 20, according to the PDMA. Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution during this period.

The Punjab provincial administration has allocated Rs18 million ($64,800) to install an early warning system in Dera Ismail Khan and strengthen embankments against hill torrents, an official statement announced Saturday, as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) forecast more monsoon rains nationwide over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The summer monsoon between July and September is vital for the livelihoods of millions of farmers and for food security, but scientists say climate change is making them heavier and longer, raising the risk of landslides, floods and long-term crop damage. Two years ago, heavy rains triggered flash floods in many parts of Pakistan, killing over 1,700 people while inflicting losses of over $30 billion.

At least 180 people have also lost their lives across the country during the ongoing season, with authorities issuing daily alerts with weather updates.

“There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain across the country in the next 24-48 hours,” the NDMA said in a statement. “Heavy rains in Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal, could lead to urban flooding.”

“A medium to high-level flood wave is expected in the Chenab River, which may cause flooding in local streams and rivers,” it added. “There is also a possibility of rain and urban flooding in the districts of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan in southern Punjab.”

The NDMA also highlighted the possibility of hill torrents in Dera Gazi Khan and Rajanpur districts.

It also forecast heavy rains in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, with flooding on certain locations.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab announced the decision to install early warning system in Dera Ismail Khan.

“Rs18 million have been released for the installation of an early warning system in Dera Ghazi Khan hill torrents, and for strengthening embankments and protective barriers,” the top PDMA official, Irfan Ali Kathia, said.

“Rs7 million rupees have been allocated for the early warning system in hill torrents while Rs11 million have been released for the strengthening, construction and repair of embankments and protective barriers,” he added. Kathia said strengthening embankments and protective barriers would help safeguard the surrounding settlements and residents.

“The early warning system will be helpful in dealing with flood risks in hill torrents,” he continued. “Communication towers will be installed in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.”

“The purpose of these measures is to prevent damage from flood waves in the hill torrents,” he added. “All resources will be utilized for the protection of citizens.”