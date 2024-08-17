CM Punjab issues alert as flood threat looms over Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has issued a high alert, directing all relevant departments to stay vigilant as the threat of flooding looms over rivers and canals across the province.

In a strong directive, the Chief Minister emphasized strict adherence to safety protocols in Dera Ghazi Khan, particularly concerning the potential flood situation in the areas surrounding Mount Sulaiman. Maryam Nawaz has also ordered the immediate relocation of residents from vulnerable low-lying areas to relief camps, with a special focus on Narowal, Sialkot, Shakargarh, and other at-risk districts. She further stressed the importance of continuous monitoring of flood drains in these regions.

In addition to human safety, the Chief Minister underscored the need to move livestock to safer locations before any potential flooding. She instructed authorities to ensure the availability of snakebite vaccines in relief camps and called for the prompt restoration of traffic in areas affected by landslides. District deputy commissioners have been tasked with overseeing all rescue and relief operations to mitigate the impact of the impending floods.