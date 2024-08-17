LHC seeks govt’s response on internet disruptions

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday directed the federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to submit their response concerning the ongoing internet disruptions plaguing the nation.

Justice Shakil Ahmad, presiding over a petition filed by Noman Sarwar against the nationwide internet “shutdown,” announced the reserved verdict today.

The court ordered all parties to ensure their representatives appear and provide responses during the next hearing scheduled for August 21.

The directive comes as millions across the country continue to struggle with limited internet connectivity, especially when using mobile data.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration has linked the disruptions to testing an internet firewall aimed at controlling social media, which includes filters to block certain content.

The petition names the federal government, the PTA, and several ministries as respondents, criticising the lack of justification for the social media shutdown.

“Businesses and every sphere of life are being affected because of the internet’s closure. Shutting down the internet is also a violation of fundamental rights,” the petition reads.

A day prior, Justice Ahmad expressed displeasure over the state counsel’s handling of the case, criticising their “lack of knowledge” on the issue.

The government’s move has faced scrutiny from various sectors for its economic impact. The chairman of the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan warned that online businesses are now “struggling to maintain operations” due to the slowdown.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) also raised concerns, stating that frequent disruptions threaten the development of the country’s digital infrastructure. However, the government defended its decision, calling the internet firewall a necessary cybersecurity measure. “With the evolution of cybersecurity threats, states need to have a better capability to ensure that the threats are [well] responded to,” Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Thursday.