Imran ‘unfazed’ by arrest of ex-DG ISI

Imran Khan, the founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has said that he does not feel intimidated by the arrest of former chief of the Inter Service Intgelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed.

Speaking informally with journalists at Adiala Jail, Khan stated that if he were afraid, he would not have called for a judicial commission.

Khan criticised former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s claims that PTI had ruined the economy, referring to the Economic Survey of Pakistan to counter the allegations.

He pointed out that the previous government left a $19.5 billion deficit, which necessitated PTI’s engagement with the IMF. Addressing claims that Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed was involved in a conspiracy on May 9, Khan refuted these allegations, saying that the real conspiracy was against PTI.

He claimed there were two key conspiracies ie the removal of Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed by General (retd) Bajwa at Nawaz Sharif’s behest, and the hiring of Hussain Haqqani for lobbying. Khan also highlighted the allegedf involvement of Donald Lu and alleged attempts to undermine PTI’s government.

Khan demanded a swift judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and urged for CCTV footage to be released to verify his claims.

He blamed the establishment for obstructing the inquiry and claimed that the case could be resolved quickly if the proper evidence was considered.

Regarding the February 8 elections, Khan accused the government of stealing PTI’s mandate and called for an investigation into the alleged electoral fraud. He expressed his concerns about the judiciary’s actions, including Chief Justice remarks, that he claimed were politically motivated and aimed at extending his tenure.

Khan defended his wife, Bushra Bibi, against allegations related to May 9 incidents and condemned the establishment for ‘causing’ national turmoil.

He argued that restrictions on media and social media have economically harmed the country, contrasting it with India’s IT export successes.

He also criticised what he said was the manipulation of institutions like NAB, police, and FIA for political gains and called on the establishment to reconsider its actions. Khan noted that despite restrictions, he can still communicate with party leaders and convey messages through legal means. On the matter of internal party disputes, Khan advised party members to address anti-corruption issues through the designated committee rather than publicising them unnecessarily.

He praised the committee members for their impartiality and emphasised the importance of addressing corruption issues effectively.