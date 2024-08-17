Govt claims ex-DG ISI was part of Imran-led nexus to harm Pakistan

Federal Miniser for Information Attaullah Tarar has said that more big fish will be netted following the arrest of former spymaster Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid as the scope of investigation will expand.

The military earlier this week announced that the ex-director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had been taken into custody by the army over allegations of land grabbing and snatching valuables from the owner of a private housing society, and a process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated against him.

Another three retired officers were taken into military custody after Faiz’s arrest, the army’s media wing said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, Tarar said that the military has its mechanism of self-accountability and recent arrests were done after transparent investigations.

“Be it Saqib or Nisar, the scope of the investigation will expand as things unfold after the arrest of Gen Faiz,” the minister said while referring to former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, who was accused of favouring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Recently, rumours on social media claimed that ex-CJP Nisar fled to London and that he could be arrested in the wider inquiry related to the arrest of the former ISI chief but the former top judge rejected such speculations.

Speaking to the media, Nisar denounced the recent flurry of social media news that his absence may be linked to the arrest of Gen Faiz and confirmed that he’s in London on the annual planned holidays.

Accusing the PTI foundering of hatching conspiracies in collusion with the detained former spy chief, Tarar said that the cricketer-turned-politician had fostered the politics of chaos, anarchy and division in the country. “In collusion with Faiz Hamid, he [Khan] conspired to spread unrest and worked against the integrity of the country.

“All these people were involved in the efforts of PTI’s founder to spread chaos and anarchy in the country as the ex-prime minister did politics of manipulation by nexus,” he said. The minister said that Khan was a mastermind of the plot against the solidarity of the country and that recently arrested persons were his companions.

He further asked as to who brought back the terrorists in the country, saying that the the founding chairman of PTI supported the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants resettlement to the country. Tarar said that those who harmed the country’s peace would meet their fate and would also be brought to book irrespective of their status. He said like Pakistan Army, other institutions should also start the self-accountability process.

On August 12, the military said Gen Faiz had been arrested because there were “multiple instances of violation” of the Army Act by him after his retirement in December 2022. “The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated, and Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid has been taken into military custody,” it added.

The military said it acted against the top officer in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court, which last year called for an investigation against him after a land development company called Top City filed a petition, alleging he had acquired ownership of some properties along with his brother and had even blackmailed the company’s owner.