As the monsoon season intensified, public health expert Dr. Suleman Otho Saturday had issued a timely warning to parents and caregivers to remain vigilant and monitor their children closely for potential health risks.

“With the increased moisture and humidity, the risk of waterborne and vector-borne diseases also rises,” he said while talking to a private news channel. Dr. Otho specifically advised watching out for symptoms such as fatigue, lethargy, unresponsiveness, abnormal movements, and difficulty breathing, which could be indicative of a serious underlying condition.

Stay alert and take proactive steps to ensure your loved ones stay safe and healthy during this monsoon season, Dr. Suleman Otho.

“Early detection and treatment can make a significant difference in preventing long-term damage or even saving a life,” he stressed.

“The monsoon season brings with it a range of health risks, including waterborne diseases like cholera, diarrhea, and typhoid, as well as vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria where children with their developing immune systems, are particularly vulnerable to these diseases,” he explained.

To minimize the risks, Dr. Otho recommends taking precautions such as ensuring clean drinking water, avoiding flooded areas, using mosquito repellents, and keeping homes clean and dry. He also advised parents to stay informed about disease outbreaks in their area and take guidance from local health authorities. By being aware of the potential health risks and taking proactive steps, parents can help protect their children from the dangers of the monsoon season. Remember, vigilance and timely action can make all the difference in keeping your loved ones safe and healthy.