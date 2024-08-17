Allegations against Shakeel Khan cast shadow on PTI’s governance record: Experts

The credibility of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s claims of good governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been exposed following serious allegations of corruption and maladministration levied by Shakeel Khan, the party’s former Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Department.

Shakeel Khan in his resignation has described as, “systemic corruption” within the PTI-led government, challenging the party’s previous assertions of effective and transparent governance in KP.

In the resignation letter addressed to the Chief Minister KP, the close aide of PTI from Batkhela constituency of Malakand district in the provincial assembly contended that PTI deviated significantly from its commitment to bring reforms in socio-economic sectors and provide relief to the underprivileged.

Shakeel asserted that he would provide a detailed account of the issues behind his resignation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information, confirmed that Shakeel Khan’s resignation followed a summary submitted to the KP Governor to denotify him as provincial minister.

Saif stated that the decision was based on the recommendations from a good governance committee, which had accused Shakeel of misuse of authority, financial irregularities, and negligence.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Information Secretary, criticized PTI’s corruption and poor governance allegations. Ikhtiar Khan pointed out that Shakeel Khan’s dismissal is part of a broader pattern within the PTI, referencing previous instances where ministers were expelled after exposing corruption, such as former Minister Ziaullah Afridi and MPA Javeed Nasim during the Pervez Khattak Government.

Wali Khan argued that the PTI’s promises of transformative change had fallen short, with the province now struggling under significant loan debt and facing challenges in essential sectors like health and education.

He said after the 18th constitutional amendment, it was the responsibility of KP government to maintain its writ and law and order in the province. He pointed out that PTI government failed to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities in maintaining its writ, especially in southern districts of KP, where incidents of terrorism had surged.