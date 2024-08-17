KP Committee investigates alleged corruption by ministers

The good governance committee in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started investigating on allegations of corruption against provincial ministers. According to sources, the committee has reviewed complaints against cabinet members and was considering the dismissal of 3 to 4 additional ministers from the provincial cabinet. The sources suggest that there may be removals of ministers from key ministries accused of corruption, transfer-posting irregularities, and other forms of misconduct. Additionally, the performance of over 27 PTI members of the National and Provincial Assemblies has been deemed unsatisfactory by the good governance committee.