ACE junior golfers tee-off for Azadi match

In a patriotic bid to hoist the national flag higher, the Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) celebrated Jashn-eAzadi with a series of Azadi Matches across the country in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Around 134 junior golfers registered and 116 competed. “The AJGL progressive regimen is a telling observation.” Lt. Gen Hilal Hussain, patron-in-Chief AJGL mentioned. The growing number of juniors ‘participation is a source of pride for AJGL Chairperson Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, echoing her deep commitment to the golf and its development in Pakistan.

Reflecting on the Azadi Matches, the Lahore Azadi Match held at Gymkhana Club was marked by the Club’s signature hospitality. The unwavering support of Mr. Shaukat Javed, Convener of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, has been instrumental in fully sponsoring, thus, establishing AJGL Monthly Medal Matches and an Azadi Match as a permanent fixture in the Club, thus cementing the foundation of the

Ace Junior Golf League.

It is pertinent to mention that the Garrison Greens in Lahore also holds a special significance in the history of the Ace Junior Golf League, as it was the venue for the inaugural event, marked by a lively atmosphere. Maj. Amjad Chaudhry’s persistent backing of the League’s founders has enabled AJGL to thrive.

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Golf Club in Karachi has become a stalwart supporter of the Ace Junior Golf League’s Karachi Chapter, serving as its hub, as per the instructions of Brig. Sheeraz Kashif, the club secretary. The inaugural event to the ongoing Monthly Medal Matches and Azadi Match, DHA Golf Club, Karachi has consistently demonstrated its commitment in nurturing the game of golf at its grassroots level.

In Islamabad, the prestigious Bahria Garden City Golf Club has been graciously chosen as the new headquarters of the Ace Junior Golf League, a testament to the relentless dedication of Brig. Saeed Dar, the Club Secretary, under the guidance, of the President, Air Commodore Muhammad Illyas, Bahria Garden City Golf Club, has become a hub for junior golfers, providing a sponsorship and a platform for juniors to hone their sporting skills and realize their full potential.

Secretary, KPGA, Col. Imtinan and Secretary PGC, Sqn Ldr Saqib have gone an extra mile to facilitate and finance the AJGL Monthly Matches. In the recently held Independence Day Cup, Prize Distribution Ceremony, the chief guest not only appreciated the junior, as a token of encouragement; he gave cash prizes to all the participants.

The backbone of the Ace Junior Golf League’s success lies in the visionary guidance of Patron-in-Chief, Lt. Gen. Hilal Hussain, the exacting standards of Dr. Asma Shami and the unyielding dedication of its lady volunteers, who faithfully work behind the scenes to bring events to life, President Munazza Shaheen, VP Lahore Iffat Zahra, VP Karachi Nida Huq, VP Peshawar Dr. Ghazala Shams, and VP Islamabad Munazza Azhar.