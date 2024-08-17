Abdullah urges IIOJK voters to harness ballot power, discard BJP leaders

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah Saturday called upon the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to hold the BJP accountable for its failures in the territory, urging them to use their ballot power to bring about change. According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking at a rally in the Nagrota area of Jammu, Farooq Abdullah highlighted the BJP government’s inability to bring prosperity to IIOJK, urging the public to teach the saffron party a resounding lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections. The NC leader described the BJP as a deception, noting that its tenure has brought nothing but hardship to the people of the occupied territory. He emphasized that the forthcoming elections offer a crucial opportunity for voters to express their dissatisfaction with the BJP’s poor governance. “The power of the ballot should be used to throw BJP leaders into the dustbin,” he asserted. Farooq Abdullah further encouraged the people to rise up and take this moment to hold the ruling party accountable, emphasizing the importance of active participation in the democratic process to ensure that the BJP faces the consequences of its policies in IIOJK.