Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui to get married this December

Actor Sheheryar Munawar has been in the spotlight for his romantic relationship with actress Maheen Siddiqui.

After months of speculation, Sheheryar recently confirmed their relationship on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans.

Now, the couple is set to take their relationship to the next level. A news portal confirmed that they will be tying the knot by the end of this year in December.

In an interview, Sheheryar expressed his happiness, stating, “Alhamdulillah, I’m very grateful and happy. My parents are very happy. Allah has been really kind.”

He also requested his fans to respect their privacy, saying, “I’m grateful for the love and support, but I request my fans to pray for us and respect our privacy as we embark on this new journey together.”

Sheheryar’s 36th birthday on August 9 saw him sharing a special moment with Maheen on Instagram. He reposted her midnight birthday wish, responding with, “Thank you, my jaan,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Sheheryar’s love life has been in the public eye before; he was previously engaged to Dr Hala Somroo in Karachi, though the engagement was called off a few months later.