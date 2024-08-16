China calls NED ‘a white glove’ of US govt

BEIJING: The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) acts as the US government’s “white gloves” and has long engaged in subverting state power in other countries, meddling in their internal affairs, inciting division and confrontation, misleading public opinion, and conducting ideological infiltration, all under the pretext of promoting democracy, according to a report released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The report, titled “The National Endowment for Democracy: What It Is and What It Does,” pointed out that the NED has long engaged in subverting state power in other countries, meddling in other countries’ internal affairs, inciting division and confrontation, misleading public opinion, and conducting ideological infiltration, all under the pretext of promoting democracy.

Noting the NED has in recent years, kept changing tactics and gone even further in acting against the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation, and has become more notorious for its infiltration, subversion and sabotage attempts against other countries, the report stressed the NED’s innumerable evil deeds have caused grave harm and drawn strong condemnation from the international community.

“It is imperative to unmask the NED and alert all countries to the need to see through its true colors, guard against and fight back its disruption and sabotage attempts, safeguard their national sovereignty, security and development interests, and uphold world peace and development and international fairness and justice,” the report read.

The report pointed out that the NED, which claims to be an NGO, is the implementer of CIA covert operations and is funded by the U.S. government. According to the report, in 1983, the year when the NED was established, the U.S. Congress provided $18 million to the NED and data from USAspending.gov shows that the NED received an appropriation of $315 million in Fiscal Year of 2023.

The report also showed how the NED instigated color revolutions to subvert state power in other countries including in Iran, Ukraine, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Arab countries.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that under the guise of democracy, freedom and human rights, the U.S. has used the NED for infiltration, interference and subversion against other countries.

Stressing the world is moving toward multipolarity, and there needs to be greater democracy in international relations, the ministry said that every country has the right to pursue a development path suited to its national realities and the needs of its people.

“No country is in a position to lecture others on democracy and human rights, still less using democracy and human rights as excuses to infringe upon the sovereignty of other countries, interfere in their internal affairs and incite ideological confrontation,” the ministry said.

The ministry called on members of the international community to follow humanity's common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, engage in exchanges and dialogue on the basis of mutual respect and equality, and work together to contribute to the progress of humanity.