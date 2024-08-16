Indian-held Kashmir has witnessed years of struggle and pain, marked by a lack of international acknowledgement and support for its people’s pursuit of self-determination. Still, they continue to force the world to open its eyes to their unwavering struggle. Every year, commemorations of Indian independence on August 15 elicit a stony silence from a vast majority in the valley. Yesterday again, as high-pitched, chest-beating campaigns resounded across India, Jammu and Kashmir registered calls to condemn New Delhi for its illegal occupation. Observing Black Day holds tremendous significance for its people as it reminds them of the struggles they face in their fight for self-determination.

Since the controversial revocation of the region’s autonomy in 2019, the Modi Administration has attempted, through mesmerising smoke and mirrors, to make the facade believable, but the ground reality cannot be defied by bureaucratic events, especially in light of the deep-seated discontent on the streets.

The history of the conflict in Kashmir traces back to the division of British India in 1947, leaving the region disputed between India and Pakistan and our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in unimaginable pain. Having not had enough by its refusal to carry out the UN-mandated plebiscite, government after government has invested in rampant, gross human rights violations.

The plight of the half-widows living in perpetual limbo without knowing the fate of their missing husbands symbolizes the profound human tragedy that has befallen the region. Extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, rapes and the menace of pellet guns have turned Kashmir into the largest open-air concentration camp of the twenty-first century. On top of this, frequent communication blackouts imposed by the Indian government further exacerbate their plight, limiting their access to basic services.

Despite facing immense challenges, the Kashmiri people continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience and unwavering determination in their quest for self-determination. Their observance of Black Day serves as a poignant reminder of their enduring spirit and struggle for freedom from Indian occupation. Silence on the part of the global powers, however, only serves to embolden India to further curtail their fundamental rights. The global powers must listen to the voices of the Kashmiri people and advocate for their right to decide their future, free from oppression and denial. *