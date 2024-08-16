Monkeypox Alert

In the wake of shrill alarm bells sounded by the World Health Organisation about the outbreak of monkeypox, yet another global health emergency, due to its rapid spread in African countries, nations are expressing serious concerns as they prepare to implement countermeasures.

More than 15,600 cases have been reported this year alone, causing 537 deaths, with an overwhelming prevalence among children. This new mutated version of the virus has prompted the health authorities to reclassify the threat level as “very worrying.”

Given its large population and diverse healthcare challenges, Pakistan must closely heed the high alert and take immediate steps to prevent the spread of this infectious disease within its borders. Going by the reports, the strain has already travelled beyond Congo to six other neighbouring countries, indicating a potential for cross-border transmission. Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that belongs to the same family as smallpox, a highly contagious and deadly disease that was eradicated in 1980 and keeps reappearing albeit mildly from time to time. The current outbreak in Africa has been linked to human-to-human transmission; posing a significant risk to public health systems worldwide. The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox (fever, headache, muscle aches, and a widespread rash) but in severe cases, it can lead to fatal complications.

Despite appearing less serious to people in other parts of the world, the fact that we just stepped out of a long-drawn-out pandemic nightmare should be enough to direct the authorities to roll up their sleeves and ensure the efficacy of surveillance and response mechanisms. As always, investing in early detection, rapid isolation of cases, and effective contact tracing would help prevent more casualties.

Nevertheless, failure to contain the outbreak, especially on the home ground, would add to the already high burden of infectious diseases, including polio, tuberculosis, and dengue, which continue to strain Pakistan’s fragile healthcare system. In addition to keeping a watchful eye on international flights, the government should consider collaborating with international partners to share resources for an effective response. A healthy coordination with other nations and different levels of administration can improve the odds against any health emergency. *