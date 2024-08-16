Internet slowdown hits Pakistan’s digital landscape

Internet service providers in Pakistan are reporting significant slowdowns, attributing the disruption to increased government surveillance efforts aimed at enhancing security.

The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) claims that these measures have unintentionally crippled the nation’s digital economy. According to WISPAP, internet speeds have dropped by 30 to 40 per cent over recent weeks, impacting businesses and individuals who depend on reliable connectivity. The sectors most affected include call centres, e-commerce, and online businesses, with many considering relocating operations to countries with stable internet services.

Shahzad Arshad, Chairman of WISPAP, expressed concern over the deteriorating situation. “Our customers are increasingly abandoning smaller ISPs due to the unsustainable service quality. Continued disruptions could lead to a significant business exodus from Pakistan,” he stated. Pakistan’s economy could lose up to $300 million due to internet disruptions caused by imposition of a national firewall, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) said in a press release on Thursday.

Ali Ihsan, senior vice chairman of P@SHA, said the imposition of the firewall has already caused prolonged internet disconnections and erratic VPN performance, threatening a “complete meltdown of business operations”.

“These disruptions are not mere inconveniences; but, a direct, tangible and aggressive assault on the industry’s viability – inflicting an estimated and devastating financial losses estimated to reach $300 million, which can further increase exponentially,” he said in the statement.

In its statement, P@SHA said the government’s lack of transparency around the firewall had “ignited a firestorm of distrust” among internet users and Pakistan’s global IT clients who fear their proprietary data and privacy will be compromised.

P@SHA demanded an “immediate and unconditional halt to this digital siege” and called on the government to engage with the industry to develop a cybersecurity framework. Industry leaders warn of a potential shift of operations abroad as businesses struggle to compete globally under the current internet constraints. “The lack of fast and secure internet is pushing us to the brink,” noted a prominent e-commerce entrepreneur from Karachi.

Meanwhile, the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology has given authorities a two-week deadline on Thursday to address widespread issues with internet connectivity and social media disruptions. The committee is seeking a detailed report on the financial impact of these disruptions.

The session, led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan, saw participation from IT ministry officials and representatives from the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expressed frustration over the significant losses to e-commerce businesses, estimating a cost of at least Rs500 million. Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) criticised the authorities, warning that the slowdown harmed employment and business investments. “You’ve jeopardised people’s jobs. If this continues, it will devastate the entire sector,” he remarked.

In response, IT Ministry Secretary Aisha Humera Chaudhry attributed the disruption to a possible technical issue affecting mobile network operators, noting that the problem does not extend to Wi-Fi services. The PTA official, however, claimed they had not received any complaints about the service issues.

The committee also intended to discuss firewall issues, but this was postponed due to the absence of PTA officials. This in-camera session was meant to provide insights into firewall details, which are believed to involve new filters aimed at controlling social media content.