‘Unbearable’: Nawaz calls for relief from high power bills

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-NN) President Nawaz Sharif has termed the rising electricity bills as “unbearable” for the public, stressing the need for immediate relief.

In a crucial consultative meeting held at the party secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town on Thursday, Nawaz Sharif chaired discussions that included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior PML-N leaders. The focus of the meeting was on providing relief to the public amid soaring inflation, particularly the high cost of electricity.

“These expensive electricity bills are intolerable for the people,” Nawaz Sharif stated during the meeting. He blamed the PTI government for the economic devastation that led to inflation and skyrocketing bills, adding, “Despite the challenges, people expect relief from us.”

Nawaz Sharif acknowledged that the current situation is a test of the party’s abilities. “It is a testament to your patriotism that you made political sacrifices to save the country from default and bring back economic stability,” he said.

He emphasised that just as the party saved the country from default, it now faces the challenge of protecting the people from financial ruin. “The PML-N has always found a way through difficulties,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz briefed the party president on the national economic agenda, highlighting that a comprehensive plan has been developed to address the country’s issues. He informed that a three-month relief package has been introduced for electricity consumers using up to 200 units, covering both protected and non-protected categories.

Moreover, Nawaz directed the party leaders to be very careful while issuing statements on Faiz Hameed case.

He said that all party leaders should refrain from giving emotional statements. It was also decided to fully support the government and the establishment.

During the meeting, the situation arising after the arrest of Gen (r) Faiz Hameed was debated.

During the meeting, the report of the legal team on the proposed constitutional amendment regarding the extension of the tenure of the judges was discussed. Moreover, a proposal to ban public demonstrations in Islamabad and Punjab for law and order was also considered.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Salman Shehbaz participated. Other attendees were federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ata Tarar, Awais Leghari, Khawaja Asif, Ali Parvez Malik, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Pervez Rashid, Maryam Aurangzeb and federal secretary Rashid Mehmood Langrial.