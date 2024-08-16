COAS warns against attempts to create rift between public, army

Army Chief Gen Asim Munir has stated that certain extremist elements are attempting to create a divide between the public and the armed forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Munir hosted a reception in the honour of retired military officers on Independence Day.

The event saw a large turnout of retired officers and personnel, where Gen Munir paid tribute to their services.

The army chief praised the role of retired military personnel in the country’s defence and development, emphasising the need for unity in addressing challenges. He stressed that retired leadership continues to play a crucial role in Pakistan’s progress.

Gen Munir also highlighted the dangers of fake news and propaganda, noting that disruptive elements were trying to create a rift between the public and the armed forces. He assured that with the unwavering support of retired officers, soldiers, and the nation, such conspiracies would be thwarted. The ISPR reported that retired officers and personnel reaffirmed their trust in the leadership of the Pakistan Army and committed full support to address both external and internal security threats. The event aimed to demonstrate the strong bond between the active and retired leadership of the armed forces, with a unified commitment to the country’s prosperity and security.

Meanwhile, a special ceremony in honour of gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will be held today at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, hosted by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

The event is aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of Arshad Nadeem, who has made the nation proud by fulfilling the country’s expectations. Arshad Nadeem, who has brought glory to Pakistan, will be accompanied by his family at the ceremony.