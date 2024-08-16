Seven terrorists killed in Kurram operation

At least seven terrorists belonging to the Fitna Al Khawarij group were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in Kurram district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, on Thursday, according to the military.

“During the operation, our troops effectively engaged the Khawarij’s location, resulting in seven terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij being sent to hell, while five others were injured,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

The military also confirmed the discovery and destruction of the Khawarij’s hideout, with a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives recovered.

The ISPR noted that the killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians.

A sanitisation operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area, as Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eradicate the threat of terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the officers and soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces for their successful operation in Kurram district, where seven terrorists from the Fitna Al Khawarij group were killed and five others captured.

“The armed forces of Pakistan are tirelessly working day and night to cleanse our homeland of the menace of Fitna Al Khawarij,” the prime minister stated in a statement issued by the PM Office.

He lauded the brave officers and soldiers for their dedication, saying, “The entire nation, including myself, salutes the courage of the armed forces who, without regard for their own lives, are performing their duties for the integrity of Pakistan.”

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tributes to security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in district Kurrum.

He also reaffirmed the national commitment to continue such operations until the complete eradication of the Khawarij threat.

Separately, Punjab police repulsed an attack by terrorists at an inter-provincial post in Dera Ghazi Khan, police said on Thursday.

Around 50-60 terrorists attacked Likhani police post at the Punjab-KP boundary in DG Khan from all four directions.

However, police managed to identify their presence by thermal image cameras and attacked the terrorists by machine guns and mortar guns forcing them to retreat.

Regional Police Officer DG Khan Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation. IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said that Elite Force and Quick Reaction Force (QRF) back up teams immediately rushed to the check post while DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali, leading elite force teams, reached Triman post from where he supervised the operation against terrorists. SHO PS Vehoa and his team has also reached the police post, IGP said.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has announced galantry medals, appreciation certificates and cash prizes for the policemen deployed at Likhani Post.