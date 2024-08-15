CJP questions propaganda against SC in Margalla Hills case

Chief Justice of Pakistan questioned the ongoing propaganda against the Supreme Court during a hearing on the Margalla Hills National Park case.

While addressing Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Sahi, Chief Justice remarked on the attempts to undermine the court’s credibility, particularly after recent orders concerning the Margalla Hills. The hearing, which focused on illegal commercial activities and housing societies in the national park, saw the Chief Justice confront the Secretary over the Wildlife Department’s controversial notification.

The Chief Justice accused the Secretary of blaming the Prime Minister to shield his own actions, adding that such moves have brought national embarrassment.

The court also expressed concern over the lack of enforcement against private housing societies and their illegal advertisements, particularly in Islamabad.

The Chief Justice noted that these issues, combined with the Ministry of Interior’s influence over the Capital Development Authority (CDA), have exacerbated the situation.

He suggested that the CDA be removed from the Ministry’s jurisdiction.

The Chief Justice further criticised the ongoing propaganda against the judiciary, urging those responsible to present their grievances in court rather than engaging in public campaigns.

The court hinted at possible contempt charges against officials involved in obstructing justice or spreading misinformation.

The hearing also addressed the Wildlife Board’s transfer to the Ministry of Interior, a move that raised eyebrows among the justices.

The Chief Justice questioned the logic behind such decisions and suggested that if the trend continued, other unrelated departments might also fall under the Ministry’s control.