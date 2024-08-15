‘Bill Bill Pakistan’ singer Aun Ali Khosa whisked away from Lahore

Pakistani YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, known for his spoofy song ‘Bill Bill Pakistan’ has reportedly been abducted by a group of armed men in Lahore. The incident took place at his apartment, where ten armed men allegedly forced him into a vehicle and drove away, leaving his family and supporters in shock. Aun’s brother, Ali Sher Khosa, took to Twitter to share the distressing news, urging the public to support their efforts in locating Aun. He expressed deep concern for his brother’s safety, emphasising that such extreme actions only serve to escalate tensions. The family is pleading for public prayers and involvement to help bring Aun back home safely. The circumstances surrounding Aun’s abduction remain unclear, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. The content creator, who has garnered a significant following on social media for his satirical videos, has been a vocal critic of the current government setup. His family has expressed gratitude for the support they have received so far, stressing the importance of public involvement in resolving the situation.