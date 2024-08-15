Rupee remains unchanged against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.70. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.30 and Rs 280.40 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 2.35 to close at Rs 306.87 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.52, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came up by 1 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of Rs 1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.08 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 356.83.